A young man has life threatening injuries after being attacked by a group in Hamilton, police say.

Police received reports of a serious incident on Northolt Rd, Fairview Downs, about 9:25pm yesterday.

“A young man, who was attacked at a residential address by several people, has received critical, life-threatening injuries during the incident,” a police statement said.

“He is currently undergoing surgery and remains in a serious condition.”