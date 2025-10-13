Advertisement
Hamilton attack leaves man critically injured, police appeal for information

Waikato Herald
Police received reports of a serious incident in Fairview Downs, about 9:25pm yesterday.

A young man has life threatening injuries after being attacked by a group in Hamilton, police say.

Police received reports of a serious incident on Northolt Rd, Fairview Downs, about 9:25pm yesterday.

“A young man, who was attacked at a residential address by several people, has received critical,

