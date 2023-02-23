The concert The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge will kick off the festival. Photo / Ivan Karczewski

The concert The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge will kick off the festival. Photo / Ivan Karczewski

The Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, formerly the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, is celebrating its return to the city and its 25th birthday today.

The much-loved event will kick off its opening night at 5pm at the Hamilton Gardens, with kapa haka, a circus performance and the Hamilton Big Band, before the first act, the concert The Soundtrack from Bazz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge will take the stage on the Rhododendron Lawn.

The overall festival programme can be best describes as a “joyous fusion” of new works and “eagerly awaited shows” from last year’s Covid-19 thwarted programme.

Festival director Geoff Turkington says the programme celebrates human connection and what makes being Kiwi so special.

“For 10 days, this Festival will see over 1000 artists congregate to bring the magic of the arts to our city,” Turkington says.

“Considering the turbulent times we are living in, it was our intention from the outset to present an uplifting programme that celebrates our sense of place and identity.”

The Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa was previously known as the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival. Image / Supplied

The organisers say that after 25 years of the festival, the time was right for a name change to better reflect its position as an arts festival of national significance.

Festival chairman Chris Williams says translated literally, Toi Ora means living art.

“Not only does it reflect the live performance aspect, but it also recognises the true artistic beauty of our gardens which ... are living, growing works of art,” Williams says.

“I cannot think of a better way to express what makes us special and unique as a festival.”

Tutus On Tour comprises a curated collection of five works that encapsulate the history of ballet, including two pieces that showcase the intimate magic of a couple dancing together. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Highlights include the annual Sunset Symphony which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, from 7.15pm on the Rhododendron Lawn, cabaret show Fever: Return of the Ula which showcases the savage vogue stomps and luscious sways of Pasifika trans and queer supernovas, and multidisciplinary performance Ngā Tohu O Te Taiao which infuses live sand art, matauranga Māori storytelling and traditional Māori instruments.

Lovers of poetry and music will come together in the Mansfield Garden for a special event for the centenary of Katherine Mansfield’s death on Sunday, February 26 for Mansfield in her own words - unplugged. Also, the Royal New Zealand Ballet will wow festival attendees with their collection Tutus on Tour.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says 25 years of Hamilton Arts Festival are a “fabulous achievement”.

The Sunset Symphony is of course part of the 2023 festival combining orchestral music, whanau, friends, food and fireworks. Photo / Supplied

“As a passionate festival goer, I’m looking forward to joining thousands of other art lovers from around New Zealand,” Southgate says.

“If you are a visitor to our city, please enjoy everything this amazing festival has to offer... Hamilton prides itself on being an events-city and I hope you enjoy our wonderful hospitality during your stay.”

You can find the full programme here. For tickets, dates and details visit the festival’s website.