“[When I found out] I got really excited. I can’t believe I’m on the first flight.”

Hamilton resident Corina Assen, 56, said access to international flights from Hamilton was "life-changing". Photo / Maryana Garcia

Assen, who grew up in Tokoroa and Hamilton, then spent 24 years living in Sydney, said she remembered flying Kiwi Air into Hamilton to visit family.

The last time she flew internationally to Hamilton Airport was in 2009.

“I remember landing at about 11pm and Mum and Dad would only need to drive 10 minutes to come and pick me up - it was so good.”

Assen said it was “a relief” to be able to fly from Hamilton to Australia.

“You don’t have to get up early and worry about Auckland traffic.

“It’s much more convenient. It’s less petrol. Much more economical that’s for sure and I don’t have to drag my elderly parents to drop me off.”

Assen said that when her family come over, it would also be easier to go and pick them up.

“The other thing that’s really good is that for farmers this is so much easier.”

Hamilton resident Kulwinder Deol (second from left) said he loved having international flights from Hamilton. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Hamilton resident Kulwinder Deol was at the airport on Monday to drop off visiting relatives who were returning to Australia on the maiden flight.

They booked their tickets just four days before.

“We’d been looking for it for about three months,” Deol said.

“Love it, love it. Bye-bye to Auckland traffic.”

Deol said he, his wife and children had booked a trip to Sydney for next month, taking advantage of the low airfares on offer.

“It’s right there, so much easier,” Deol said.

“We’re going from Sydney to the Gold Coast and then we’re flying back from the Gold Coast to Hamilton. How about that?”

Deol said having international flights available in Hamilton was “life-changing”.

Hamilton Airport welcomed its first international flight since 2012 on Monday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said the rebirth of Hamilton’s international airport was “momentous”.

“We are absolutely ready to go. We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to put Hamilton back on an international flight path.”

Morgan said the Jetstar flights would add capacity for more than 100,000 international passengers each year and inject an extra $45 million into the Waikato economy.

More than 60 airport-based jobs had already been created and tourism spend was expected to open the door for about 300 new jobs.

“This is much more than just a boost in Australian visitors. It’s about real dollars in people’s pockets.”

Morgan said the airport had a responsibility to be “an economic enabler” for the region.

“I think when you start to analyse [the benefits] over many years to come, it’s almost cheap.”

Final costing for the airport upgrade was still being finalised.

Mayors Susan O'Reagan and Paula Southgate, Waikato Regional Airport chief executive Mark Morgan and Minister for Biosecurity Andrew Hoggard were on Hamilton Airport's first international flight. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Speaking to media at Hamilton Airport, Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said the first flight had a “good load factor” and bookings were solid for July and August.

“We think there are great opportunities for the flows to work on both sides of the ditch.”

Tully said Jetstar was committed to flying in and out of Hamilton for “the long run”.

“New Zealanders deserve access to low fares and options.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it hadn’t been easy to re-establish the international airport but the result was a “win-win”.

“This brings people closer together. How easy is it now to get back together?”

Waikato Regional Council chair Pamela Storey said the flights were a “great opportunity”.

“It means our community can go and engage with opportunities in Australia but also we can attract Australians to experience our region and all it has to offer both in terms of tourist activities but also further business investment.”

Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton said the launch of the flights was “awesome” on the back of Mystery Creek Fieldays.

“[These flights] will be in place for Fieldays next year,” Hamilton said.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.