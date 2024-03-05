A car crashed into a power pole on Kereru St in Frankton, causing the pole to fall through the roof of a house. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A car crash has pushed a power pole through the roof of a home on Kereru St in Frankton, Hamilton.

A spokesperson said police were alerted to the crash about 12.40pm.

“A car hit a power pole. The power pole has gone through the roof of a house.

“The power company has been called.”

The power in the area is managed by WEL Networks. A spokesperson said the company was advised of the incident at 12.47pm.

“The electrical damage has been assessed and has been made electrically safe.

“Our crews are on-site.”

A Waikato Herald reporter at the scene said police had set up a cordon around the affected home, closing Kereru St from Makomako St to Edgar St while WEL Networks staff worked to repair the damage.

A black car with a crushed front was being removed from the scene.

Police said no one was injured in the crash or by the fallen power pole.

