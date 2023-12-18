Former Waikato player Hame Faiva has made his Bath Rugby debut in Cardiff. Photo / Photosport

Former University of Waikato Rugby Club and Waikato hooker Hame Faiva made his Bath Rugby debut in style on Saturday with a 39-32 Investec Champions Cup victory over Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

After recently competing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup for Italy, 29-year-old Faiva earned his Bath debut, running on in the 75th minute in place of Tom Dunn, with the latter reaching 200 points for the Blue, Black and White.

Cameron Redpath, son of former Te Awamutu Sports and Scottish halfback Bryan, was positioned at second five-eighth for Bath.

Former Waikato midfielder and Welsh international Willis Halaholo was on the bench for the home team while former Chiefs Development rep Rey Lee-Lo donned their No 13 jersey.

In a game that saw 10 tries scored, the England-based Bath Rugby side came out on top with a late brace for replacement Jaco Coetzee, who crashed over to help secure the win.

The first half saw the lead exchanged several times as Cardiff opened the scoring with an early try from Josh Adams, who also dotted down for a brace.

With four tries for Cardiff and six for Bath, there was scoring aplenty, with scores also coming from Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Alfie Barbeary and Dunn.

Finn Russell slotted nine points and earned himself the player of the match medal, using his boot-to-ball skills to open up the backs.

Cardiff Rugby 32

Tries: Josh Adams (2), Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Ben Thomas.

Conversions: Tinus de Beer (3).

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2).

Bath Rugby 39

Tries: Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Alfie Barbeary, Tom Dunn, Jaco Coetzee (2).

Conversions: Finn Russell (3).

Penalties: Finn Russell.





