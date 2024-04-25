Waikato athletes Katie Van-Dyk and Caelan Harris clocked up some great achievements at the 2024 Halberg Games in Auckland recently.
The duo took out two of the 23 awards with Van-Dyk receiving the Supporter of the Games Award, while Harris was named the MVP of the Halberg Games.
The Halberg Games are a three-day national sports festival for young New Zealanders with physical disabilities. This year, 220 young athletes took part in the event.
Despite the persistent rain that threatened to dampen spirits, the Halberg Games athletes persevered, showcasing their determination.
Team Manawatū participant Jakob Openshaw-Clark said the best part about the games had been seeing people interacting.
“And all the friendships that people make... Sometimes those friendships can carry on for life, which is pretty amazing.”
Participants gathered to compete and celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and resilience across a wide range of sports, including athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball and crossfit.
A new addition to the Halberg Games and quickly becoming a crowd favourite was the Halberg Mile - in celebration of the charity’s founder Sir Murray Halberg, everyone on-site including supporters, staff and volunteers had the opportunity to take part in this race.
Halberg Foundation chief executive Tom Smith said Halberg is proud to host this event with the help of the Parafed Network.
“For young people participating who are often left out of school or community sport, this is their chance to represent their region with pride and passion, make lifelong friendships and be part of something,” Smith said.
In addition to the sports, there was also a festival filled with fun family activities.
Regional Team’s Most Valuable Team Members
Northland – Cooper Tanga-Walters
Auckland – Boston Marshall
Waikato – Gemma Griffiths
Bay of Plenty – Nico Dunn
Gisborne – Lezae Te Reo
Hawke’s Bay – Tahlia Evans
Taranaki – Mahia Stephens
Whanganui – Max Walshe
Manawatū – Tiana Gray
Wellington – Nathaniel Wood
Tasman – Prayer Macdonald
Canterbury – Tallulah Mackay
South Canterbury – Luca Karl-Fassbender
Otago – Liberty Francis
Southland – Eloise Hoiz
Other Halberg Awards
Flight Centre Foundation Supporter of the Games Award – Katie Van-Dyk, Waikato
Lindsay Foundation Fair Play Award - Mahia Stephens, Taranaki
ISPS Handa Moment of the Games - Samuel Baylis, Manawatū
Aotearoa Gaming Trust Spirit of the Games Award (Male) – Asher Lewis
Joyce Fisher Trust Spirit of the Games Award (Female) – Nova Keen, Otago
Modelez New Zealand Team Spirit of the Games Award – Team Manawatū
David Levene Foundation Award for the Most Promising Athlete – Tiana Gray, Manawatū
MVP of the Halberg Games – The Sir Murray Halberg Cup – Caelan Harris, Waikato