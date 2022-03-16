The new full-service Te Kauwhata supermarket. Photo / Michael Bradley

Te Kauwhata folk are excited to welcome New World to their community. The state-of-the-art store opened its doors at the beginning of the month.

The new store is right next door to where the town's only supermarket, a Four Square, has proudly served their community since the 1950s.

"Seventy years on and we're excited to bring locals a brand-new store, that's bigger, with a 1000sq m retail space, and with a full-scale grocery offering which includes a bulk foods section for dogs," says general manager of membership and property at Foodstuffs North Island, Lindsay Rowles.

All New World stores are 100 per cent Kiwi owned and operated, with store owners and their teams having the flexibility to cater to the specific needs of their community.

Store owner Katie Arnott, her whanau and the landlord opening the new store. Photo / Michael Bradley

"One of the fantastic things about being an owner operated co-operative is individual stores can include different ideas and initiatives and products they know their community will love and we're sure Te Kauwhata locals are going to enjoy this truly contemporary shopping experience," says Rowles.

For many years, the closest full-service supermarket has been more than 20 minutes' drive away, so having a New World right in town will make it much more convenient for locals doing their weekly shop.

Store owners Regan Arnott and his wife Katie, who previously owned Four Square Cherrywood in Tauranga, are excited to be starting their new journey and forging strong connections with the community in Te Kauwhata.

"We're really looking forward to sharing this wonderful new New World store with our team and customers. The community has already been so welcoming and I'm eager to get to know everyone and become part of this special community," says Arnott.

Having grown up on a sheep farm in rural Southland, Te Kauwhata feels a bit like home for Regan and Katie. They've moved with four energetic kids (Arlo 12, Finn 10, and twins Rafferty and Willa 8), and are excited to become a part of the wider Te Kauwhata community.

New World Te Kauwhata will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 8pm and Sunday 7am to 7pm.