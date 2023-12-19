A Ngāti Hauā representative (left) blessed the re-opened Mangaonua Gully. Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate (pink jacket) was also in attendance.

Residents of Silverdale, Hamilton have a new green space to explore now the Mangaonua Gully erosion control and restoration project is complete.

Construction of a gravel track and work to mitigate stream erosion was completed earlier this year.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the work supported the council’s mission to restore Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from 2 per cent to 10 per cent by the year 2050.

“[The] council remains committed to shaping a green city. We love our environment and city, and we want to protect it for today and future generations.”

The project was originally intended to be finished next year, with 40,000 natives due to be planted in early 2024, but was finished ahead of schedule and in time for residents to enjoy it through the summer months.

Students at Silverdale Normal School and local restoration group Friends of Mangaonua were front and centre at the celebration, which paid homage to the mana of the gully and the restoration work that had been done already.

Following a blessing from a Ngāti Hauā representative, students gave a kapa haka performance and the final native tree was planted, signifying the end of the $4.5 million project.

The Friends of Mangaonua and the council’s Nature in the City programme would continue to look after the restored areas to protect all the hard work that has been done.

The track was built to allow for ongoing maintenance and restoration work, with the gravel surface and steep slopes making the path unsuitable for wheelchairs, bikes and scooters.

Pedestrians and dogs are allowed to walk through the area, which looks out across the Ruakura wetlands and connects with the Silverdale area at Chelmsford Park, and the Silverdale Road and Morrinsville Road intersection.

“The project itself has been a full collaboration, not just between our staff and contractors, but with the community as well,” Hamilton City Council capital projects director Kelly Stokes said.

“Our erosion control and restoration efforts meet [the] council’s long-term stormwater management and Nature in the City goals. We also recognise that the gully is a special place [for many people], from the students at Silverdale School who back on to the gully and the kaumātua in the village on Silverdale Road to the local restoration group, who continue to look after the gully for past and future generations.

“The level of collaboration seen through this project is a reflection of that.”

The Mangaonua Gully was one of seven gullies in Hamilton Kirikiriroa under the council’s erosion control programme, and was fast-tracked as a result of substantial funding from central government through Crown Infrastructure Partners and the Ruakura Inland Port West project.

The rest of the cost was funded through the council’s 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

