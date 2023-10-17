Indy King (front) pitched in with Claudine Mailei (back) on an artist's mural at Graffiato last year.

New Zealand’s longest-running street art festival returns to Taupō this Labour weekend for its 12th instalment.

Graffiato will see 10 individuals, pairs and groups of artists descend on Taupō's CBD to make the urban landscape into permanent works of art.

The muralists come from across the North Island, and cite inspirations from te ao Māori to cartoons in their artworks.

Visitors and locals will be invited to wander the streets to see the artists at work.

Taupō District Council is also running four free cycle tours over the weekend, which need to be booked in advance.

Graffiato’s line-up will include familiar faces like Tāne Lawless, a Taupō local who will be returning for his seventh festival outing.

Up-and-coming artists will also get the chance to pick up a spray can this year, including Tauhara College student Indy King.

Although this will be her first mural, the 17-year-old is no stranger to Graffiato, having volunteered at the festival for the last five years.

Volunteers typically kept the artists’ working sites safe, chatted with members of the public and handed out maps, but King said many had let her help with the murals and given advice in the past.

Last year, she was paired with Xoë Hall and Claudine Mailei, who invited her to pitch in with their colourful works off Roberts Street.

However, she wasn’t expecting to be offered the chance to create her own work.

“To be honest, I was expecting to be a volunteer again.

“They called me up and asked if I wanted my own wall - obviously, I had to say yes!”

The opportunity to create an artwork which will be seen by thousands of locals and visitors was exciting, if a bit daunting, she said.

“Honestly, I’m a little nervous about the whole thing, but it’s something that I’ll be proud of, I hope.”

As well as the 10 new murals for this year, there are more than 85 other artworks around Taupō, from The Hub’s helicopter to the side of Pak’n Save on Tamamutu Street.

This meant there was plenty of inspiration to draw from, said King.

“I went around town and had a look at what everyone else had done already.

“I want [my mural] to pop and be really colourful. A lot of my art is very cartoony and animated-looking.

“It’s pretty free rein - you’ve got some artists that just rock up on the day and do whatever from their heads.”

As a newcomer, she’s planned her work out, and is excited for people to see it.

“Everyone else will see it, and if it helps brighten up the streets, that’s enough for me.”

Graffiato kicks off on Saturday, October 21 and continues throughout Labour weekend. For more information and a map of this and previous years’ locations, go to lovetaupo.com/graffiato.

For details and to book for the free Graffiato cycling tours, go to https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/transport-and-water/cycling-courses.





