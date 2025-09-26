“In the past 12 months, events hosted at FMG Stadium Waikato, Claudelands and Seddon Park have generated millions in direct economic impact, welcomed over 500,000 attendees, and supported hundreds of local jobs across hospitality, logistics, and tourism,” H3 director Ben Slatter said.

“One standout example is the Black Caps vs England test match held at Seddon Park which generated $2.5m in direct economic impact for the city.”

With the funding announcement, both Slatter and Greenwell said the region was now looking to attract more major events to town.

“Hamilton has the venues, the capability, and the track record to host everything from international concerts to multi-day conferences and we’re ready for more,” said Slatter.

“H3 will continue working closely with promoters and event owners to bring high-quality events to the city, ensuring Hamilton remains a key player in New Zealand’s event landscape.”

Greenwell agreed.

“We look forward to working with, and supporting, our local event organisers to ensure the mighty Waikato maximise this opportunity.”

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the funding would open up a wide range of opportunities, including concerts which haven’t previously been eligible for funding.

“Major events, whether they are sports showdowns, the world’s most popular artists or well-loved favourites, can be a bonanza for the cities and regions which host them.

“The investment will allow NZ to compete with Australia to host big acts and will give international visitors even more reasons to come and explore NZ, while also encouraging Kiwis to get out and about.”

The full funding package will be rolled out over the next two years, with further announcements on events and infrastructure projects expected by the end of the year.

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.