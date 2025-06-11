“Our message is clear: this Government backs farmers. We’re here to grow value, not bureaucracy.”
These were the words of Agriculture Minister Todd McClay as he and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a $17 million resilient pastures programme and grass-fed certification scheme at Fieldays 2025.
“We need a strong ruralsector,” McClay told Fieldays visitors gathered at the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Science for Farmers exhibition.
“What we want to do with rural New Zealand is find ways to produce much, much more using the same or less input.”
McClay said the Resilient Pastures programme would help farmers to boost productivity, profitability and sustainability by identifying the most resilient, high-performing pastures for New Zealand conditions.
“Pastures are our most important and most valuable crop in New Zealand.”
McClay said the programme would be rolled out in Northland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, where “pasture performance is declining”.
The Government would invest $8.269m in the programme from Budget 2025’s new Primary Sector Growth Fund.