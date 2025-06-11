McClay said the Resilient Pastures programme would help farmers to boost productivity, profitability and sustainability by identifying the most resilient, high-performing pastures for New Zealand conditions.

“Pastures are our most important and most valuable crop in New Zealand.”

McClay said the programme would be rolled out in Northland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, where “pasture performance is declining”.

The Government would invest $8.269m in the programme from Budget 2025’s new Primary Sector Growth Fund.

The remaining funding would be provided by DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Fonterra, AgResearch and others.

“It’s our way of joining with you, not doing it to you, not doing it for you, but in true partnership with rural New Zealand,” McClay said.

DairyNZ chairwoman Tracy Brown said without action, pasture persistence and productivity would continue to fall.

“The solutions we discover and help farmers to adopt during this project will ultimately benefit all regions across the country.”

Agriculture, Forestry and Trade Minister Todd McClay at the opening of Fieldays 2025. Photo / Maryana Garcia

McClay said the Government’s new grass-fed certification scheme would likewise help New Zealand’s red meat and dairy producers go head-to-head with international competitors.

“This new standard puts a clear, trusted stamp on what our farmers have always done,” McClay said.

“This is another step in making New Zealand farming the global benchmark for high-quality, safe, sustainable production and ensuring our exporters have every advantage.”

Luxon said the announcements showed the Government was “serious about growth”.

“I hope [farmers] know that you’ve got a government that loves you and backs you and is doing everything we can.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the Government is “serious about growth” and agriculture has a key role in that. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Luxon said agriculture was leading New Zealand out of a recession.

“We want to see agriculture continue to grow.”

Luxon said embracing science, technology and innovation would allow the sector to lower emissions and increase production.

“We can do both. We will do both,” Luxon told Fieldays’ visitors.

“We are not going to shut down farming in New Zealand.

“We are not going to send farming offshore to less carbon-efficient places anywhere on earth. We’re going to do everything that we can to innovate.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks with the mayors of Hamilton, Matamata-Piako, and Waipā at Fieldays. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Reagan said she was delighted to hear the Prime Minister backing rural communities.

“They are definitely the backbone of our community and, really exciting to see that we could be actually seeing an agri sector come back in terms of coming out of recession.”

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said she was glad to hear about the future opportunities that could come out of today’s announcements.

“It’s so positive. We’ve got to make it happen.”

Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey said she was delighted to see an increased focus on science.

“That is going to allow our primary sector to address issues that are before us and continue to contribute to the GDP and success of New Zealand.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.