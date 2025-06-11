Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Government announces $17m resilient pasture programme, grass-fed certification scheme

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Fieldays spokesperson Taryn Storey joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to take the pulse of the rural sector as the iconic agricultural event kicks off. Video / Herald NOW

“Our message is clear: this Government backs farmers. We’re here to grow value, not bureaucracy.”

These were the words of Agriculture Minister Todd McClay as he and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a $17 million resilient pastures programme and grass-fed certification scheme at Fieldays 2025.

“We need a strong rural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News