What started on the Hamilton Gardens’ Turtle Lake hillside, with just 14 food stalls under gazebos and a handful of food trucks, has now grown into a roster of 26 food trucks, offering a range of cuisines.
Simpson said choosing food trucks for Gourmet in the Gardens is an art that comes down to a number of things, including great food, quick service, and not running out mid-feed.
“There are many different facets when it comes to talking about food trucks.”
Many small food ventures have launched at Gourmet in the Gardens and gone on to expand, including On a Roll, which started in a gazebo 10 years ago and the owners now run two eateries in Hamilton, Simpson said.
“They [vendors] also have to be very good on their socials.”
Last weekend, Simpson and 16-week-old rescue dog Sailor guided Waikato Herald through the first event of this season.
The pet-friendly event was busy, but less busy than some Sundays in previous years, Simpson said, when there were lines of more than 50 people at some food trucks.
“It certainly shows a need for this type of event in Hamilton.”
Not only in Hamilton, it seems, as the event in Waikato proved so popular that it spawned a spin-off in Tauranga.
Food truck family affair
The food trucks at Gourmet in the Gardens are often family-run affairs.
One example of this is Sawadee Thai, run by a husband-and-wife team, Doug and Thanya Crawford, part of the event since the start.
“It’s not an easy job. But it helps when you have someone like Thanya watching your back,” Doug said.
“We worked our butt off and now we’re doing about three times as much as when we first started.”