The would-be MPs assembled for a meet the candidates event last week. From left to right: National's Louise Upston, Green Party's George O'Connor Patena, NZ First's Tira Pehi, Act Party's Zane Cozens and Labour's Aladdin Al-Bustanji.

Taupō electorate candidates came together last week for a “meet the candidates” evening, hosted by Lake Taupō Rotary.

The event on September 18 brought together Labour’s Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Act Party’s Zane Cozens, Green Party’s George O’Connor Patena, NZ First’s Tira Pehi and National Party’s Louise Upston.

A sixth hopeful, New Zealand Loyal’s Gordon Wilson, has been announced since then.

It was the first time the candidates have shared a podium in this election campaign, and the mood was friendly and relaxed.

Candidates chatted among themselves before proceedings began and there was a noticeable absence of the personal attacks that have become typical of the national campaign trail.

The evening kicked off with the would-be politicians’ introductions to the audience.

The incumbent Upston used the beginning of her allotted two minutes to acknowledge her contemporaries, saying “I know what it takes to put yourself out there for public office”.

Al-Bustanji and Cozens revealed they spend long periods on State Highway 1 around the lake; Al-Bustanji to his Corrections officer role, and Cozens to and from his Motuoapa home.

Pehi made clear that, as a retiree, she’d rather be gardening. The state of the country, she said, compelled her to run for office although she “never have had any ambition to be a politician”.

Upston, Taupō's MP of 15 years, talked about the lifestyle block she shared with her partner, and a flock of rescued chickens.

The newest member of the family was a cat, who was “unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately” acquired during a recent community animal shelter event.

Perhaps quirkiest was Cozens’ revelation that he is a permit-holding kākāriki breeder.

O’Connor Patena was the most laser-focused of the bunch, not giving much away other than his pride in being an environmental and community advocate.

Once proceedings got onto politics, however, there weren’t many other revelations.

All of the candidates had clearly brushed up on their party handbooks, and they largely stuck to the official line on the hot topics of the day, such as healthcare staff shortages, the education system and the cost-of-living crisis.

The biggest groan from the crowd was reserved for SH1 at Bulli Pt, but none of the candidates would be drawn to make promises on any future works on the road.

Arguably the biggest surprise came in response to an audience member’s question about climate change.

The question came with a hefty preamble, and this seemed to somewhat confuse the candidates.

Twice, Upston mentioned that “the science wasn’t settled” when it came to climate change.

O’Connor Patena then stated that evidence and science weren’t one and the same, to the confusion of the audience.

Otherwise, there were few surprises in a generally well-spirited and by-the-numbers public event.

Rotarians were on hand to manage the event, with Powertalk Taupō pitching in for timekeeping and Taupō District Council giving free use of the Great Lake Centre.





