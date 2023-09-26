Good Bitches Baking Hamilton Chapter Head Bitch Fleur Cook (right) and new Te Awamutu sub-chapter Local Support Bitch Lynda Mowat with some of their baking with which they spread kindness in the community. Photo / Dean Taylor

Good Bitches Baking Hamilton Chapter Head Bitch Fleur Cook (right) and new Te Awamutu sub-chapter Local Support Bitch Lynda Mowat with some of their baking with which they spread kindness in the community. Photo / Dean Taylor

There’s a movement growing in the Waikato, with sub-chapters of Good Bitches Baking being established in regional towns under the direction of Hamilton Chapter Head Bitch Fleur Cook.

Te Awamutu is the latest to join the movement - local Support Bitch Lynda Mowat is cutting her teeth as part of the Hamilton chapter and looking to lead the revolution further south.

It is part of a national organisation, first established in Wellington by founding Bitches Nic Murray and Marie Fitzpatrick.

Good Bitches Baking is a network of people who bake and deliver goodies to organisations that support people having a tough time.

The founders and good friends both had first-hand experience of being on the receiving end of the kindness of others – Nic when her young nephew was undergoing cancer treatment, and Marie coping with a premature baby.

They decided it was time to spread the love and founded the charitable organisation Good Bitches Baking. That was in 2014 - now GBB has expanded around the country with more than 3000 volunteers and 360 recipient organisations in 30 chapters.

Cook says the Hamilton chapter is taking over the Waikato ‘one sweet moment at a time!’

She says some people like to bake, some like to be on the delivery roster - and some like to do both.

The simple intention is to share some sweetness and kindness through the power of cakes and cookies.

Cook started the Hamilton chapter, the base for Waikato growth, when she saw Nic and Marie on TV.

“It was inspiring to see how a small act could make a big difference,” says Cook.

Hamilton has grown to 309 Good Bitches, with 53 recipient organisations.

Cook says the idea is always to be more inclusive and grow the sub-chapters, so she is thankful to Lynda for stepping up and being the instigator of local community kindness in Te Awamutu and taking the lead as Local Support Bitch.

It was only established this month but has already grown its numbers to 20 Good Bitches and it has four recipient organisations - Te Awamutu Māori Women’s Welfare League - Te Rōpu Wāhine Māori Toko i te Ora, Waitomo Waipā Women’s Refuge, Te Awamutu Little Miracles Trust, and Kainga Aroha Community House.

As well as the volunteers, GBB has Collaborative Good Bitches, organisations who want to enable their clients to be Good Bitches by baking treats for another recipient organisation.

In Te Awamutu, Enrich+ is a Collaborative Good Bitch that bakes and delivers to Waitomo Waipā Women’s Refuge.

Cook says Enrich+ is a local organisation that gives incredible support to people living with disabilities and autism.

“They have a baking group of young disabled people who wanted their baking to have a purpose and to have a chance to give back to the community.

“I connected them with the Te Awamutu branch as our Hamilton chapter has had the Enrich+ Hamilton branch on board as a Collaborative Good Bitch since 2021.

“It’s about uniting as one and being inclusive to enable the flow of spreading that all-important kindness.”

And that kindness is well received.

Feedback to GBB shows that such a simple act can have a huge impact on recipients, with such comments as: It makes me feel valued; I know someone cares about me.

Mowat was also inspired by the aims and goals of GBB and joined Hamilton to be part of the giving movement.

She says the time felt right to expand into her hometown and contribute at a more local level.

Cook and Mowat are also impressed by the structure of GBB, which screens all prospective volunteer good bitches, has a full set of procedures and protocols, teaches and adheres to strict health and safety procedures, provides food-grade boxes for delivery of the treats and utilises a roster system to ensure demand for baking is being met and deliveries are being made, as well as allowing the Good Bitches to contribute as often as works in their day-to-day lives.

“Basically, we have a very good bitch management system to make sure we meet our goals,” Cook says.

As well as the Hamilton chapter and Te Awamutu sub-chapter, there are also sub-chapters in Morrinsville, Matamata and Cambridge - and all are looking for more Good Bitch volunteers.

Cook says there are also opportunities for other sub-branches to be established.

GBB is open to anyone of any age or baking ability.

The pair say baking doesn’t need to be fancy, it is up to the volunteers to bake what they are best at and what they can afford.

If cost is an issue, GBB has a way of helping the bakers through Cup of Sugar - a donation scheme to take the financial load off the Good Bitches.

The GBB website has more information about how to register interest as a volunteer or a recipient organisation or to donate.

The main site is gbb.org.nz, or;

To find out about volunteering, go to: gbb.org.nz/volunteer;

To find out about being a recipient, go to: gbb.org.nz/want-some-baking;

To get your business involved, go to: gbb.org.nz/business-bitching

To lend a financial hand, go to: gbb.org.nz/cupofsugar





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



