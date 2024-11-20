A week ago today, I reached a milestone in my life as a blood donor – my 250th donation. It was bittersweet, as a few hours later I was listening to the NZME announcement proposing the closure of 14 of its community titles – including the Te Awamutu Courier.
I like milestones – 250 blood donations in my 50th year of being a donor after signing on as a Te Awamutu College sixth former (because it got you a bit of time off school). It is also 50 years since my wife Robyn and I became a couple. A lot happens in Form 6.
Another milestone on my radar was to serve 40 years for the Te Awamutu Courier. It will be 37 in a few days so I’m being practical about that possibility.
It isn’t just about me – the Courier and the town deserve better. The decision is due next month, so we’ll dwell on it then – one way or the other.
Back to blood. Donating became a habit and 20 years ago I was accepted as a plasma donor so I can now visit the New Zealand Blood Waikato Centre in Hamilton several times a year to donate.