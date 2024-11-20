I am proud to be in a position to do this. I can say giving blood is one of the simplest ways for most people to help their fellow man.

Milestone donors generally contribute to the success of reaching the weekly targets, especially for plasma and platelets, as these donations can be made more often than whole blood donations.

Te Awamutu Courier editor Dean Taylor completing his 200th blood donation at the old New Zealand Blood Service Hamilton Donor Centre in December 2021.

In my case, I try to schedule donations well in advance and stick to the schedule unless interrupted by ill health or some unforeseen circumstance. It helps me keep motivated to make the effort.

Statistically, Waikato’s plasma donors need to donate about five times a year to maintain the target – but I try to do double that, or more when I can.

Platelet donors have to maintain an average of over six donations a year, while for whole blood it is under two donations a year.

Each whole blood donation helps save the lives of up to three people.

You can also help provide an extra life-saving resource in just 60 to 90 minutes every few weeks by becoming either a plasma donor or platelet donor.

Plasma is used to treat chemotherapy and kidney patients, people who have lost a lot of blood and burn victims.

Platelets are tiny cell fragments that help form blood clots and reduce blood loss when you are injured.

If a blood vessel is damaged, the role of the platelets is to clump together to block the leak in the blood vessel and stop the bleeding.

To become a plasma or platelet donor, you must first become a whole blood donor to check your eligibility.

If you are healthy, within the age range and can afford to give up a couple of hours a year to donate whole blood when the New Zealand Blood Service makes one of its regular visits to your town, consider becoming a donor.