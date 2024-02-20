Genesis Energy community liason manager Michaela Latimer speaks about the company's scholarships that help support STEM education and how the scholarships have helped the recipients and their schools. Video / Genesis Energy

Students from two Huntly high schools are starting the year well-equipped after receiving scholarship packs of laptops, tablets and vouchers.

Teachers at Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga and Huntly College selected 15 students who displayed outstanding engagement in Stem education (science, technology, engineering and maths), work experience at Huntly Power Station or their school’s partnership with Pūhoro STEMM Academy.

Genesis Energy awarded the Ngā Ara Scholarship bundles, which students could tailor to their interests in Stem subjects.

Corrina Rota-Leggan of Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga, said being awarded an Apple iPad bundle will support her in her university studies as she currently uses a school-provided device.

Lilly Rose Joyce of Huntly College said receiving her HP Laptop made her feel motivated about her future studies.

Genesis’ Ngā Ara Creating Pathways programme aims to increase the number and diversity of young people in Stem education, study, and career pathways.

Huntly College students Alexander Harbottle (from left), Amber-Rose McGillan, Hayley Blackmore, Te Hau Tora, Karn Tuhakaraina and Lilly Rose Joyce are starting the year well-equipped after receiving scholarship packs of laptops, tablets, and vouchers.

Through the programme, Genesis creates apprenticeships and work experience opportunities at its generation sites and supports the Pūhoro programme at Huntly College, which gives young people weekly mentoring and support with their Stem learning.

Genesis’ group manager of environment and community Karen Sky said it was a privilege to acknowledge rangatahi with the scholarships.

“Genesis is committed to the continuation and increased investment in these scholarships, which aim to attract, nurture, and engage rangatahi in Stem to prepare them for the future of work,” Sky said.

The local students were among 65 awarded the scholarship bundles, valued at $60,000 in total, at nine secondary schools near Genesis’ generation sites in Tongariro, Huntly, Waikaremoana and Tekapo.

More than 200 students have been awarded scholarships over the past three years.





