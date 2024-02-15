Round two of the 31st Te Pahū Twilight 2024 Moto-X Series was held on Tuesday night. Photo / Arthur Uden

Round two of the 31st Te Pahū Twilight 2024 Moto-X Series, in association with the Te Awamutu Motorcycle Club, was held on Tuesday night at Findsen Farm on Godfrey Rd.

All proceeds from the series go to the Te Pahū Hall.

Local photographer Arthur Uden was there to capture the action.

