Anton Lienert-Brown celebrated his 100th game for the Chiefs against the Highlanders on May 5. Photo / Joe Allison, Getty Images

Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until the end of 2026.

The 60-test international recommits to the Waikato-based Gallagher Chiefs in DHL Super Rugby Pacific while being aligned with Waikato Rugby in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Lienert-Brown just celebrated his 100th game for the Chiefs three weeks ago, and says he feels like he still has something to prove to himself.

”The constant challenge to better myself by competing against elite players was something I thought about a lot when making this decision,” he says.

“I’m excited by what we are building at the Chiefs Rugby Club and very proud to represent the Waikato region. That, along with the love I have for the black jersey, is what motivates me to keep giving my all in New Zealand,” Lienert-Brown says.

Gallagher Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says Lienert-Brown has come a long way since his Super Rugby debut as an 18-year-old against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

“As a recent centurion, Anton’s contribution to the club speaks for itself and we are delighted he has committed for the next three years.

“Hard-working, passionate and competitor accurately describe Anton’s on-field qualities. Off the field, he is a great team man who cares deeply about his teammates, family and our supporters. The generosity of his time is admired by us all,” McMillan says.

Since making his international debut against Australia in 2016, the 28-year-old from Christchurch has been a reliable performer for the All Blacks over the last seven seasons.

His 60 appearances make him the fourth most-capped midfielder in the team’s history behind Tana Umaga (74), Conrad Smith (94) and Ma’a Nonu (103).

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says to have Lienert-Brown recommit to the All Blacks was “fantastic”.

“His experience and contribution is of the highest quality.”