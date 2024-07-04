The concept is simple: Altrusa members are collecting a range of fashion clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags which will be displayed at Walsh’s home and available for sale.

As well as shopping, attendees will be able to enjoy a glass of wine and canapes to start the evening, and a hot drink and something sweet to end it.

“It is a completely relaxed atmosphere,” said Walsh.

“Everyone has a chance to talk, network, browse and try things on.”

The displays are in the main rooms and bedrooms and bathrooms are set aside for fitting rooms.

Walsh says the items for sale are all labelled, fashionable, classic or vintage - high-end clothes and accessories.

“We ran the event twice pre-Covid and the feedback was positive,” said Walsh.

“Part of the success was having other women, many previously unknown to each other, encouraging, helping and complimenting new friends about their look.”

The fundraising is for My Mental Health Toolbox - a pocket-sized booklet to help people struggling with their mental health, created by Ruby Gibb, who was a recent guest speaker at an Altrusa meeting.

Gibb, who has a degree in psychology, also has links to Te Awamutu - her mother was a school friend of Shane and Paula’s and a neighbour of the Walsh family.

She was compelled to create the booklet after becoming concerned about a family member’s mental health.

My Mental Health Toolbox is designed to remind people of some tips and tricks to help them through their struggles.

Tickets to Friends, Frocks and Frivolity are limited to 50, but people can also assist by making donations of fashion items.

The event is on Friday, July 19. Altrusa members are busy sorting items and will accept donations until July 15.

All details are on the Te Awamutu Altrusa Facebook page, including ticket information.

To donate, message Walsh from Facebook to arrange a meeting.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.