A concept image of parkland connecting the central city and Waikato River at the site of the former Municipal Pools. Image / Hamilton City Council

A concept image of parkland connecting the central city and Waikato River at the site of the former Municipal Pools. Image / Hamilton City Council

Work to transform the former Hamilton Municipal Pools site into parkland connecting the central city and Waikato River is set to begin next week.

The works will clear the site and restore it to green space, while recycling some of the iconic blue concrete and other materials into the finished design.

The city council says the restoration is part of its Central City Transformation Plan that will see Ferrybank Park reconnect the community to the river and provide an inviting open area for everyone to use and enjoy.

Community Committee chairman and councillor Mark Bunting believes these works will further enhance Ferrybank Park and help shape a central city where people love to be.

"We want our central city to be the vibrant heart of Kirikiriroa, thoughtfully designed around people, culture, and the natural environment," Bunting said.

"This new parkland area will enhance the connections between Victoria Street and the mighty awa, past the band rotunda through Ferrybank Park."

The wider archaeological landscape of the area includes pre-European Māori horticultural sites and evidence of a European-era settlement dating from 1864. It is also significant to Te Ha o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa, Ngā Uri o Māhanga and Ngāti Wairere.

Hamilton City Council received resource consent for these works in 2020 and has consulted extensively with tangata whenua and other key partners throughout the restoration project. In collaboration with tangata whenua, council aims to share the history and stories of the land – including before the pool facility was built – through the site's restoration.

The site work, contracted to Livingstone Building Limited, is expected to take about four months, with opening of the space to the public scheduled for September 2022.

The council said it was working closely with surrounding neighbours throughout the process to make sure they were well informed.