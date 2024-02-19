The cast of Duck Star in rehearsals for this year's Children's Day free play.

The cast of Duck Star in rehearsals for this year's Children's Day free play.

Feathers are flying as Duckville gets ready to host X-Quactor, their very own talent quest.

Stagehand Duck is furiously preparing, Simone Fowl is ready to be judiciously judging, meanwhile, two mysterious Bees have their eyes fixed on the prize, and a couple of Bugs just do not want to miss out.

Duckville comes alive once again as Te Awamutu celebrates Children’s Day with this free children’s day show Duck Star at Te Awamutu Little Theatre.

Last year’s Duck Duck Grey Duck show was so well received the world of Duckville is back along with the character Grey Duck and, if you can catch sight of him, the goose puppet.

Duck Duck, Grey Duck on stage at Te Awamutu Little Theatre last year. Duckville returns for this year's Duck Star. Photo / Dean Taylor

This 35-minute show is written locally, especially for Children’s Day, so audiences are part of a world first.

Bigger than ever, with a stage packed full of local talent, eight performers and musicians, this show is set to delight all ages, the young, the young at heart, and anyone who needs a good smile.

Glenda Barclay, president of the Little Theatre, says she is enormously proud of the effort the cast has put into this production.

“The children’s day show allows us to give people of all ages an opportunity to put down their devices and come together to celebrate Children’s Day by enjoying free live theatre,” she says.

“It is not just the children who love these shows, there is something for everyone.

This year’s show, Duck Star, not only has the audience participation the kids love, but we have lots of live music.

“That is not only from characters on and off the stage, but with our incredible pianist, the piano becomes an eighth character, adding an unexpected but incredibly fun dimension.”

Duck Star, the free children’s day show is on Sunday, March at Te Awamutu Little Theatre. There are three shows only 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am booking is not required.

There is more on offer for Children’s Day in Te Awamutu, so before or after the show, families are encouraged to head to Te Awamutu Museum Education and Research Center in Rickit Road for the Eco Expo.

