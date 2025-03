Frankton School was in lockdown as Hamilton police attended to an incident nearby.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Frankton School was in lockdown as Hamilton police attended to an incident nearby.

Hamilton’s Frankton School was locked down for more than half an hour this morning as police attended to an incident nearby.

An alert on the school’s website advised parents and caregivers of the event at 9.05am.

“Police have advised there is an incident nearby to the school,” the school said.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to. We will update this website when the lockdown has been completed.”