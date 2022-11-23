Te Awamutu Lions Kai Kart has been a regular feature at National Fieldays for 40 years. Photo / Supplied

This year marks 40 years since the Te Awamutu Lions took their Kai Kart to National Fieldays at Mystery Creek.

While the menu may have changed slightly over the years, the staple lines are still hot dogs, chips, pies, toasted sandwiches and cold drinks.

Each year nearly 1.25 tonnes of chips, 4000 hot dogs, 500 toasted sandwiches and 500 hot pies are served, and about 3000 cold drinks. And, of course, there are many litres of tomato sauce to go with the hot dogs and chips.

To achieve this output a band of Te Awamutu Lions, assisted by members of the Rosetown and Mt Pirongia Lions Clubs, toil tirelessly from 7am to 5pm each day of Fieldays.

Sometimes, especially around lunch times, there are often two or three queues of up to 20 people deep waiting to be served and during these periods the “heat” is really on.

Needless to say, at the end of Fieldays no Lion wants to see another hot dog or hot chip for some time.

All the funds raised go back to worthy community causes, mainly in the Te Awamutu and surrounding areas.

Crowds queue to enjoy Te Awamutu Lions' hot dogs and chips at Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

Taking the Kai Kart to Fieldays annually is Te Awamutu Lions’ major fundraiser and means the club doesn’t have to approach the local community to raise money for their charitable activities.

Anyone interested in finding out more about what Lions clubs do is welcome to talk to one of the Lions at the Kai Kart at Food Court 3 during Fieldays 2022, which runs from next Wednesday until Saturday, or phone membership chairman John Hansen at 027 492 7416 or secretary Alan Taylor, 8714644.

Te Awamutu Lions Club members look forward to your support at Fieldays 2022. See them at Food Court 3.