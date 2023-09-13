The Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Eatery & Bar Over-35s have secured a Waikato Plate final spot. Photo / Bernard Westerbaan

The Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Eatery & Bar Over-35s team hosted Thames in the semi-final of the Waikato Plate on Saturday, taking a 3-2 win.

The home team took the game to their higher-ranked opponents, with Keinen Wyatt and Emerson de Souza proving a constant menace up front, and the midfield trio of Mike Rose, Chris Cousins and Blerim Buddla dominating possession.

The pressure soon told, and when Wyatt was brutally brought down in the penalty box, Buddla stepped up to score his 17th goal of the season.

Thames were dangerous on attack too, with their pacey forwards providing a challenge, but one marshalled superbly by a back three of Liam Foster, Lawrence Cheney, and David Arjomandi.

A controversial goal, from what appeared to be clear offside play, brought Thames back into the match.

Once again, Wyatt threatened, and a bullocking run saw him give Te Awamutu the lead and, once again, Thames were given a lifeline by a harsh judicial call to award a freekick, from which they again equalised.

Some more sparkling interchanges of play led to Buddla scoring a second goal, before a dubious second yellow card to a Te Awamutu replacement saw them down to 10 men.

However, there was no shortage of fire and grit shown by the red and black Te Awamutu team, with every duel fiercely contested.

Despite the lack of numbers, Daniel Van Schie and Ronnie Rao continued to provide attacking opportunities, with Van Schie lifting the goal on two occasions with fierce thunderbolts from a distance.

When the whistle blew, the home crowd rose in appreciation of a gutsy and talented performance from their Over-35s team, that are now in the Waikato final on Saturday, September 23 at Galloway Park.

A big contingent is expected to make the short trek north for the occasion.

Football results and fixtures

SENIOR RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 9

STORYTELLER OVER 35S - WAIBOP PLATE SEMI-FINAL: Te Awamutu AFC 3-2 Thames.

SENIOR FIXTURES – SEPTEMBER 16

FIRST TEAM: Pāpāmoa (5th) v Te Awamutu AFC (8th): Gordon Spratt Reserve, Field 5, 3pm.

Junior

Te Awamutu AFC were also able to send three teams to the WaiBOP Rotorua Junior Festival on Saturday.

This was thanks to 3 Stone Vets who helped to reduce the costs.

It was a great success for those who attended.