The victorious Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Bar & Eatery Over 35s team.

The Te Awamutu AFC Storyteller Bar & Eatery Over 35s team is the winner of the Waikato Plate competition after a thrilling win over Waikato Unicol Veterans on Saturday at Galloway Park.

Playing against younger and higher ranked opposition, into a stiff wind in the first half, Te Awamutu were set back after an early own goal from a corner.

Undaunted, the team created opportunities of their own, but the weather conditions made it all too easy for Unicol to place the pressure quickly back on Te Awamutu.

Andy Townsend, in a man of the match performance, was outstanding in goal, pulling off some classy saves to keep the score to 1-0 at halftime.

He was ably supported by the hard working and imperious back three of Liam Foster, Lawrence Cheney and Robert Aughey.

In the second half, relentless pressing by the strike force of Mike Rose and Sean Stringfellow, both threatening throughout the game, led to the ever-present David Arjomandi netting Te Awamutu’s opening goal.

A growing dominance in midfield through inspirational captain Chris Cousins and Euan McLeod, gave golden boot candidate Blerim Buddla the opportunity to score another one of his devastating strikes, giving the Rosetown team a deserved 2-1 lead.

A defensive error gave the student team a lifeline and took the game into extra time.

Despite Te Awamutu manager Jim Grainger using all his tactical acumen, and implementing some strategic substitutions, his team just could not make the breakthrough that they deserved.

This resulted in the game going to a penalty decider.

Townsend, limping between penalties, was the hero again, saving two shots.

The well-drilled Te Awamutu penalty takers did the rest, clinching the victory on the 12th penalty, and sending the team and their supporters into ecstatic celebrations.

The large crowd, featuring a large and vocal contingent from Te Awamutu, warmly applauded both teams for delivering a final worthy of its billing, with the Over 35s just as worthy winners.

