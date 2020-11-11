Football: Claudelands Rovers move to strengthen women's football pathway

Cliff Harris has signed up with the Claudelands Rovers as their premier women's coach. Photo / Tom Rowland

Claudelands Rovers have looked to strengthen their women's coaching team with the appointment of coach Cliff Harris in preparation for the 2021 Northern League season after Covid-19 provided a saving grace for a team that was destined for relegation.

The 2020 season was a shock wake up call for Rovers who made their return to Northern League after the Three Kings and Onehunga merger.

The team managed to pick up only one point and score two goals across the season, however due to the second lockdown in Auckland, both relegation and declaring a winner was called off.

It provided Claudelands with the chance to rebuild, which has started with the appointment of Englishman Cliff Harris, who is known in the Waikato region for his work within the women's football scene.

Director of Football for Claudelands, Mark Cossey, said that Harris ticked all the boxes for the club.

"He's a very good communicator, he has worked in football for many years and I think he has the capability to help both develop players, and make us a team that will be competitive in the league next year," Cossey said.

"This season was obviously difficult, but we are glad to welcome back Jeff Sole as assistant coach. We have the Women's World Cup coming up in 2023 and we want to make sure that Claudelands Rovers are one of the top football clubs in the region when these international teams visit."

Harris said he was excited to be playing a more active role within women's football with Claudelands, and was looking forward to encouraging more females to be a part of the game.

I've been working in the women's game for a few years now, but this year I've decided I want to play a more active role in the scene and provide more good places for females to play, train and succeed on the highest stage," Harris said.

"I firmly believe we can do better at attracting females to the game, and we have to provide an enjoyable environment that they can come into, at all aspects of the game here.

"I hope at the end of the year that we could tick the individual goals off that each players have for themselves."

The club have also welcomed back coaches Tai Ballantyne and Alastair Mclae as the co-coaches for the Northern League reserve team.