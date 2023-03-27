Conference and awards speaker Te Radar was MC on the night, with the discussion led by Warwick Catto, science strategy manager at Ballance. Photo / Supplied

Conference and awards speaker Te Radar was MC on the night, with the discussion led by Warwick Catto, science strategy manager at Ballance. Photo / Supplied

Major weather events throughout the country have interrupted the production and supply of locally grown food. This has once again raised the profile of how dependent we are on agriculture and horticulture — farmers and growers are proving to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most essential workforce.

Essential is the theme of this year’s BallanceEx, a home-grown leadership platform that provides farmers and growers with information to improve their knowledge and understanding of innovative tools, trends and resources that will support a sustainable future.

Innovation in the primary sector is heavily influenced by rapidly increasing consumer demand for products grown sustainably with the lightest environmental footprint.

This year, as part of its biannual dinner series, BallanceEx is acknowledging local farmers and growers through the theme Essential, to highlight the pivotal role they play as both the backbone of our economy and their production of quality food and fibre for New Zealand and beyond.

On Tuesday last week more than 160 Southern Waikato farmers attended an event in Te Awamutu, the largest BallanceEx dinner so far — there are nine in the series. Led by Ballance science strategy manager Warwick Catto, dairy, sheep, and beef farmers were left feeling encouraged by the opportunities in the coming years.

The BallanceEx dinner in Te Awamutu was a great success with more than 160 locals attending. Photo / Supplied

As local farmers and growers continue striving for innovative and novel ideas to strengthen the New Zealand primary sector, sights are set on the prospects of natural fibres, educating young people on the industry’s value, and working together as a large body when working with decision-makers.

Catto shared that “motivating and reigniting locals’ spark for the agricultural industry is really important”.

“Farmers and growers are experts in their field; they live and breathe this industry every day. It’s important that when offering solutions and practical ideas to promote the sustainable and innovative practice, that it’s done so in a way that is empowering,” said Catto.

Ballance hosts this dinner series every two years in the regions. Each event aims to provide opportunities to connect and share words of encouragement for the future of the agricultural industry.

There are four remaining events in the 2023 BallanceEx dinner series — in Whangarei, Tuatapere, Culverden and Timaru regions.



