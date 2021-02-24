FENZ representative Ed Hopping (middle) receives the donated defibrillator from Fonterra's Grass Roots Trust. Photo / Jesse Wood

All Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade front-line vehicles now have the same equipment, thanks to an additional defibrillator and resuscitation kit donated by Fonterra's Grass Roots trust.

A brigade spokesperson said Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) provides the equipment for its own appliances, but brigades who own and operate their own vehicles largely fundraise for it.

Te Awamutu's brigade now carries a full set of equipment on its Holden utility as well as the fire engines, which is important for the public as well as brigade members.

FENZ representative Ed Hopping (middle) receives the donated defibrillator from Fonterra's Grass Roots Trust. Photo / Jesse Wood

The utility has more recently been used as a first-response to medical callouts as it gives the brigade more flexibility and keeps other vehicles available.

The funding is the latest in a long-established relationship between the brigade and Fonterra, which has supported a range of equipment, including the utility.

Both parties value each other's support and the latest arrangement follows a rekindling of that relationship, including Fonterra hosting brigade trainings and exercises.

The equipment is worth more than $4000 and has been sourced from the same company that supplies Fire and Emergency New Zealand, meaning all appliances have the same gear.

It includes a defibrillator, oxygen and resuscitation kit and trauma pack.

The Te Awamutu brigade had about 60 medical-related calls last year.

Fenz representatives Ed Hopping and George Jensen turned up to the Fonterra site in a fire truck to collect the equipment.

They thanked the Fonterra crew profusely for their donation and support.