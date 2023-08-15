Waipā District Council will not join legal action seeking a review of a Government directive surrounding fluoride. Photo / file

Waipā District Council will not join legal action seeking a review of a Government directive around fluoride.

In July 2022, Waipā District Council was directed by the Ministry of Health to add fluoride to the Cambridge water supply. It does not impact Te Awamutu or any other water supplies in the district.

The Government directive followed a law change in 2021 which made Manatu Hauroa Ministry of Health – not councils – responsible for all decisions around fluoridation.

At today’s Service Delivery Committee meeting, a call for Waipā to join a legal review of that directive was rejected. Councillors also rejected a recommendation that Waipā District Council consult the public on information about fluoride.

Both recommendations came from the June 2023 meeting of the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board.

Anti-fluoride campaigner and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board member Kane Titchener is disappointed with the outcome.

“Having presented the latest science from the National Toxicology Program Review which showed that from a neurotoxicity perspective, there is no safe level of fluoride in the water it was beyond disappointing that the Waipā District Council chose not to take any responsive action,” he told the Courier.

The NTP is a collaboration between the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (part of the CDC), the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences.

“Council still has the opportunity to take an interim injunction for the cost of around a few thousand dollars,” he said.

“The NTP found that 52 of 55 human IQ studies showed a lowering of IQ of 7 IQ points.

“The highest quality studies were from the Mexican and Canadian cohort data studies which showed that at levels we fluoridate in New Zealand there may be a 3 - 5 IQ point reduction from prenatal and early development exposure.

“This is on par with lead’s neurotoxicity effect.

“An education campaign will now begin for the Waipa to educate the community about the neurotoxicity of fluoride.

“Our children need to be protected,” said Kane.

Last July, then director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield ordered Government-mandated fluoridation of a number of district water supplies.

Evidence supporting the director-general of health’s decision outlines that fluoridation is proven to be a safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay.

The Government said community water fluoridation benefits everyone, but especially children, Maori, Pasifika and our most vulnerable.

It is supported by the Pasifika Dental Association and Te Ao Marama (the NZ Maori Dental Association).

They said fluoridation helps prevent tooth decay, along with regular brushing using fluoride toothpaste, eating healthy food and avoiding sugary drinks.

The role of fluoride in water has been well examined around the world over the past 60 years, with no evidence that it causes any significant health issues at the levels used in New Zealand.

It has a positive impact by reducing the incidence of dental cavities and is particularly important in reducing socioeconomic health inequities.



