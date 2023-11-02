Longtime Flame Cambodia supporter Rebecca Stocker (from left) and Flame executive founder Sue Hanna give a certificate of thanks to Navy and Sopheap Chhouk of The Bakehouse Cafe in Te Awamutu. Photo / Jesse Wood

Longtime Flame Cambodia supporter Rebecca Stocker (from left) and Flame executive founder Sue Hanna give a certificate of thanks to Navy and Sopheap Chhouk of The Bakehouse Cafe in Te Awamutu. Photo / Jesse Wood

Former Te Awamutu resident and Flame Cambodia executive founder Sue Hanna recently presented Sopheap and Navy Chhouk of The Bakehouse Cafe in Te Awamutu with a certificate to say thank you for their many years of support.

Hanna has been living in the Chhouk’s homeland of Cambodia for 18 years, while the pair have been in her hometown for nine years.

Hanna founded Flame, an organisation working amongst the urban poor of Phnom Penh that has a staff of 53 Cambodian people who are identifying, growing and launching leaders.

That doesn’t happen without support and The Bakehouse Te Awamutu has been doing their part here by selling paintings done by local artists including Robyn Jackson.

Local Rebecca Stocker has also tirelessly raised support for Flame for the past 18 years by selling items in craft markets and local council markets.

Other Te Awamutu businesses, like Farmline Machinery, have loyally supported Flame along with the Altrusa International of Te Awamutu Club and many other individuals. The Te Awamutu link with Cambodia is strong.

Hanna says a huge thank you for all the support that enables Flame to work with more than 1500 children of the urban poor, raising up leaders who are already changing their communities for good.

Sometimes the good that is done in life gets lost in the news of world wars, weather disasters, political elections and sports which is why it’s important to remind ourselves of the good that is being done every day.

For more information about Flame, head to flamecambodia.org

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.