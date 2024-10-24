This year’s afternoon of fun and fundraising takes place on Friday, November 29, from noon with the chance to join McOnie and guest speaker Emma Twigg.

Twigg is a five-time Olympian whose rowing career spans more than two decades, marked by perseverance, resilience and triumph at the highest levels of sport.

A young Emma Twigg at the 2003 Rowing Nationals, at which she won the under-19 and under-17 singles finals. Photo / Warren Buckland

After heartbreaking fourth-place finishes at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Twigg took a break from rowing before returning stronger than ever to win gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At her fifth Olympic Games in Paris earlier this year, at the age of 37, she further cemented her legacy by winning a silver medal.

Since 2009, Twigg has consistently ranked among the top four women’s single scullers in the world.

She is an 11-time national champion, the first New Zealand rower to compete in five Olympic Games, and was recognised for her contributions to rowing by being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022.

Off the water, Twigg is a proud mother to her son, Tommy, a passionate advocate for the LGTBQ+ community and a committed champion for elevating the athlete’s voice in sports governance.

Twigg at this year's World Rowing Cup II Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland, before the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport

She serves on the New Zealand Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, the World Rowing Athletes’ Commission and the board of New Zealand’s Athletes’ Co-operative.

She holds a FIFA master’s degree in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, complementing her bachelor of communication from the University of Waikato.

A 2022 picture book by Jessica Lawry tells Emma Twigg's story of perseverance and dedication.

The Cornerstone luncheon is sponsored by Paul and Donna Davies, Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and Leamington and Peter and Shay-Lee Wylie. There are fantastic raffles this year so bring cash.

Tickets are $100 for lunch and drinks. They can be purchased by emailing Rebecca Hill, rebecca@bowersconcrete.co.nz.