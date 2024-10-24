Emma Twigg celebrates winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris earlier this year. Photo / Photosport
Te Awamutu’s Cornerstone Trust has been raising funds since 2005 to provide financial assistance to promising young sportspeople from the region to realise their potential.
An annual luncheon serves the dual purpose of raising money for the following year’s recipients through ticket sales, memorabilia auctions and raffles, and meeting and celebrating the current crop of Cornerstone grant recipients.
A feature of the events is an inspirational guest speaker, usually from the sporting world, with Te Awamutu old boy James McOnie acting as MC.
She is an 11-time national champion, the first New Zealand rower to compete in five Olympic Games, and was recognised for her contributions to rowing by being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022.
Off the water, Twigg is a proud mother to her son, Tommy, a passionate advocate for the LGTBQ+ community and a committed champion for elevating the athlete’s voice in sports governance.
She serves on the New Zealand Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, the World Rowing Athletes’ Commission and the board of New Zealand’s Athletes’ Co-operative.
She holds a FIFA master’s degree in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, complementing her bachelor of communication from the University of Waikato.
The Cornerstone luncheon is sponsored by Paul and Donna Davies, Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and Leamington and Peter and Shay-Lee Wylie. There are fantastic raffles this year so bring cash.