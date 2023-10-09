The team continue to tie the steel reinforcement for the wingwall. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi has provided an update on the progress on the construction of the new viaduct bridge at the State Highway 25A site and ongoing work on State Highway 25.

In a release, Waka Kaotahi said:

‘The team received a big delivery last week – arriving on site were the first two sets of the bridge steel beams (girders). These range between 18, 29 and 30m long and weigh approximately 20 tonnes each. On site, they will be spliced together to form the base of the bridge deck - for the first span (it’s a three-span bridge).

“Soil nailing and mesh installation is ongoing – crucial work that is stabilising the slip face and helps to contain any potential debris from falling.”

These other activities were achieved last week:

Abutment A: The team continue to tie the steel reinforcement for the wing wall, with the concrete pour due this week.

Abutment D: The first section of the headwall and plinths were poured last week, and the team will now start tying the steel reinforcement for the wing walls.

Pier B: Completed and ready for the installation of the bridge beams (girders).

Pier C: The headstock was completed, and the plinths will be poured this week. This will mark the completion of Pier C ready for the bridge beam installation.

Off-site: Twelve of 15 bridge beams have been delivered to the site with the final three due to arrive next week. The concrete pre-cast panels and pre-cast barriers continue to be fabricated.

Tairua Bridge with scaffolding while work is carried out to strengthen the bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi

SH25A bridge strengthening

“While SH25A is closed we’re working through a programme of work so it can be completed ahead of the reopening of the state highway. This includes strengthening seven bridges.

“Our contractor is established at five sites along SH25A. Traffic management is in place which includes a 30km/h temporary speed limit and lane closures when scaffold is installed or removed. Work on the final two sites is expected to get under way soon which are on the western side (Kōpū).

“To keep our roads safe and accessible, Waka Kotahi has an annual maintenance programme of resurfacing and rebuilding across the state highway network each summer - this includes the Coromandel.

“Our maintenance season has started and we have a steady programme of work to get through.

You can view the Waka Kotahi 2023/2024 road works season here.

“If you have ever wondered why we do it every summer, take a look at roadworks 101.

“IIf you’re out on the road, keep an eye out for traffic management and crew who are doing pre-sealing repairs.”









