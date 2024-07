Police investigating an aggravated robbery are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two males.

Two people are being sought after a firearm and a knife were allegedly used during an aggravated robbery on Hukanui Rd in Hamilton this week.

A police statement alleges two males entered a store on Hukanui Rd at about 7.10pm on Sunday.

The statement alleges they presented a firearm and a knife to store workers, took “a large amount of property” and left the store in a stolen vehicle.