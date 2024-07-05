Advertisement
Fire starters sought after Mangakino house blaze

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Police appeal for public help to find two people who set a Mangakino house alight on Monday, June 24. Video / NZ Police

Police say a house was deliberately set alight in Mangakino and are seeking help to find two people caught on video, one of whom may have received burns during the incident.

Video footage of the incident shows two people approaching the front door.

One of those smashes the glass sliding door before the other approaches with a container of what appears to be an accellerant and pours it over the deck and into the smashed doors.

They then make several attempts to light the fire before it erupts into an explosion of light.

The incident happened on June 24, about 1am, on Korari Crescent in Mangakino.

No one was at home but the fire caused extensive damage.

Mangakino Fire and Emergency volunteers stopped the fire from engulfing the property.

Police are seeking any information that identifies the pair in the video.

One person appears to have sustained burns. There were “concerns” they may be injured and avoiding the treatment they required, a police spokesperson said.

Mangakino residents who have CCTV were being asked to check their footage around the time of the fire and report any movement of people or vehicles.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 or clicking ‘update report’ at police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference file number 240624/1835.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

