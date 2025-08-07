“An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.”

Police were notified around the same time as Fire and Emergency.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious,” police said.

“There doesn’t look to be any life-threatening injuries.”

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 10.26am and responded with one ambulance, but assistance was not required, a spokesperson said.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they lived in a unit further down the row and smelled “a bit of smoke” while having coffee.

Shortly after, a student from Tokoroa Forest View High School knocked on their door to tell them “to get out”.

They said they were relieved no one was hurt and together with the student went from door to door to make sure “everyone evacuated safely”.