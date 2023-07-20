Fifa fever has arrived in Hamilton as the Zambian Copper Queens spread good vibes ahead of their first game against Japan at FMG Waikato Stadium on Saturday.

Young football fans from Rototuna High School and Silverdale Normal School were in for a treat this week as they were invited to watch the Copper Queens train and even learn a few skills from them.

Chants of “Zam-bi-a! Zam-bi-a!” and “Let’s go, Zambia, let’s go!” could be heard all around Korikori Park in Rototuna during the training, before the excited bunch of fans entered the field for autographs, Fifa merchandise and a training session that also included traditional Zambian songs.

Copper Queens team captain Barbra Banda said the team felt very welcome in Hamilton and hearing the chants gave them “motivation” for the upcoming game.

“It was awesome being with the community. My favourite part of [the day] was teaching the kids some of our traditions and our local language,” Banda said.

One of the students attending the event was Rototuna High School student Ethan Hughes, 17.

Rebekah, 10, of Silverdale Normal School queues alongside her classmates for autographs of the Copper Queens. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“I play football myself for the Rototuna first 11, so I was obviously excited about the opportunity to come and train with Zambia. Just to see a professional team up close and how they train was inspiring.”

Ethan says: “They are professional athletes, it’s cool to have them here.”“They do a similar warm-up to what my team usually does, so it’s cool seeing I do the same as the pros.”

This sentiment was shared by a group of Silverdale Normal School students.

“Normally you just see men playing, so it’s cool seeing girls play today... They are pretty equal, to be honest,” says Lydia, 10.

Silverdale Normal School students Theo, Kamsi, Kaeah, Rebekah and Lydia were excited to watch the Copper Queens train. All of them play football themselves. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Lydia plays football for Hillcrest United, together with fellow classmate Rebekah, 10.

Rebekah says: “The Zambians are doing the same warm-up as us. It’s exciting to see this, because I feel like if we get better, we can be like them.”

Among the students attending the event was also 10-year-old Noah.

“My favourite part was dribbling the ball around with the team.”

Noah Dyet with Copper Queens team captain Barbra Banda. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

When asked whether he also learned something today, Noah said: “That they [the Copper Queens] are fun.”

This year marks a significant milestone for the Copper Queens: It’s the first time the team participates in a world cup.

Banda says: “As a team, we are very excited. The game against Japan is something we waited for, for a long time.”

The first Fifa Women’s World Cup game in Hamilton between Zambia and Japan will kick off on Saturday, July 22 at 7pm at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The Copper Queens passed on some of their skills on Monday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Running from Thursday until Sunday, Hamilton City Council is hosting a free Fifa Fan Festival at Claudelands Events Centre.

At the festival, people will be able to watch matches played in other host cities live on the big screen and enjoy a programme of local artists, games, virtual experiences, a silent disco, glitter makeup sessions with local drag queens, panel events and live acts including Robinson, AACACIA and Lou’ana.

Waikato Regional Council is offering free bus rides on any match day for ticket holders.

The Copper Queens spread good vibes. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

A free fan festival shuttle will run between Waikato Stadium and Claudelands Events Centre on Saturday 22 July from 5pm until kick-off and for an hour after the game. The shuttle will leave from Heaphy Terrace directly outside the Fan Festival and drop patrons at the dedicated shuttle stop on Seddon Road.

Each match day, there will also be a free CBD shuttle that will run for an hour before and after each match and do a loop of the CBD, stopping at all bus stops along the route.

For more information visit the dedicated busit website.

Fifa Women’s World Cup games in Hamilton

● Zambia vs Japan, July 22, at 7pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

● Switzerland vs Norway, July 25, at 8pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

● Portugal vs Vietnam, July 27, at 7.30pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

● Costa Rica vs Zambia, July 31, at 7pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

● Argentina vs Sweden, August 2, at 7pm at FMG Stadium Waikato



