New Zealand-based singer-songwriter Robinson will headline the Fifa Fan Festivalin Hamilton on Friday, July 21.

If you are in Hamilton for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 matches, the best place to be - apart from a seat in the stadium - will be at the free four-day Fifa Fan Festival at Claudelands Events Centre from July 20 to 23.

As a tournament host city, Hamilton Kirikiriroa will have the centre set up for you to experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture and games. You will be able to watch matches played in other host cities live on the big screen.

The Hamilton City Council says that across the four days, attendees can enjoy a programme of local artists, virtual experiences, Hungerball, Zorb Football, a silent disco, glitter makeup sessions with local drag queens, cultural performances, informative panel events, a poi workshop and tā moko facial art lessons. Headline live acts include Robinson, Ella Monnery, AACACIA and Lou’ana.

Kiwi personalities Jono and Ben will MC the tournament celebrations at Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton on July 21.

On Thursday, July 20, fans will be able to watch the opening ceremony and match between New Zealand and Norway.

Headlining on Friday, July 21 is New Zealand-based singer-songwriter Robinson, who stormed the charts with Nothing to Regret earlier this year and boasts an impressive 123 million listens on Spotify. Kiwi personalities Jono and Ben will MC the evening.

“New Zealanders absolutely love sport and to be hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 is so incredibly exciting!” said Robinson.

“I also can’t believe I’m performing at the Fifa Fan Festival. It truly is a dream come true and I feel so honoured to be a part of such a special event.”

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are also stoked to be part of the tournament celebrations.

“Getting the world’s best footballers in New Zealand is super inspiring and exciting for my daughters,” said Boyce. “We can’t wait to go along to see the Fifa Women’s World Cup right here in our own backyard - the only thing my daughters have seen in their backyard previously is me overcooking dinner on the BBQ!”

On Saturday, July 22 fans are encouraged to experience Japanese and Zambian culture at the Fifa Fan Festival before jumping on the free shuttle to the first match in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

More information and the full schedule of events can be found at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz.