A Government fund that supports regionally led programmes to celebrate and empower women and girls during the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 has given $50,000 to Waikato Bay of Plenty (WaiBOP) Football to reach more Māori and ethnic communities and create better connections with other sporting organisations.

The Wāhine Toa programme is for girls aged 13 to 17 to meet other like-minded individuals “while improving and better understanding the beautiful game of football”. The programme, formed through WaiBOP Football, secured funding from the Department of Internal Affairs’ Hine te Hiringa Fund ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023. The Fifa Women’s World Cup is the biggest female sporting event in the world and kicks off in Hamilton Kirikiriroa from July 22 to August 2. The city is hosting five matches during the tournament, which is co-hosted between Australia and New Zealand.

The Wāhine Toa programme doesn’t just focus on skills and drills but provides wellbeing workshops that empower girls to become leaders, coaches, managers, administrators or referees through health promotion, youth mental wellbeing and development.

WaiBOP Football CEO Karyn Walters is grateful for the funding and looking to inspire and encourage young girls within the programme.

“Our Wāhine Toa programme takes a holistic approach for rangatahi wāhine to learn and develop, building on their football and futsal knowledge in a fun and safe environment.”

“We feel at this age it is important for females to build self-confidence and esteem, so we will be focusing on providing an environment that will foster these values.”

“With the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 only weeks away, and right here in Hamilton, it’s an exciting time for women’s and girls’ football, and we’re so pleased some of our up-and-coming players will have this fantastic opportunity.

The $50,000 funding will help sustain and expand the programme, including covering the costs of equipment, facilities, staff and administration.