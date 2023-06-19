Some of the 105,000 Fieldays 2023 attendees who walked through the gates over the four days. Photo / Stephen Barker Photography

Fieldays, the largest agricultural event in Southern Hemisphere, has just wrapped for its 55th year. With attendees comprising newcomers and stalwarts, it once again demonstrated a remarkable level of engagement and connectedness.

The first winter event since international borders opened in 2020, Fieldays brought together individuals, business leaders and decision-makers from all over the globe to create invaluable relationships and partnerships that will facilitate knowledge-sharing and champion New Zealand-led innovation.

“It’s been a truly wonderful four days,” Peter Nation, CEO of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said.

“When the gates opened on Wednesday morning, under a blanket of fog and sun ... the buzz was great, and you could feel the positivity and excitement within hours of opening.

“In the face of economic and regulatory changes ahead for the primary sector, there was a profound spirit of camaraderie and buoyancy,” said Peter.

“With just over 105,000 attendees through the gates in the past four days, it had a different feel to our audience at the end of the last year”.

“To be welcoming back many of those who hadn’t been here since 2021 was humbling.

“Effectively we have welcomed over 170,000 to Fieldays in just 12 months.”

Once again Fieldays provided the ultimate platform to showcase New Zealand’s agricultural excellence. The event served as a compelling testament to the unwavering resolve and determination of the agricultural community.

Like the main event, the Fieldays Innovation Awards celebrated their 55th anniversary proving the sector has a huge runway for growth and driving the primary sector forward.

Fieldays could not happen without the unwavering support and hard work of all those involved. Peter said special thanks went to the entire Fieldays event team, the Fieldays Partners Hyundai, One NZ and Ministry for Primary Industries and Premier Sponsor CASE IH, the many other supporters and sponsors, and the exhibitors for their commitment to excellence which enriched the experience for all those who attended.

Their contribution continued to solidify Fieldays’ position as the pinnacle event for agriculture and innovation in New Zealand. Some of the presentation and investment by many of our exhibitors was simply inspiring, Peter said.

Planning is already underway for Fieldays 2024, building on the successes of the past week. The dedicated Fieldays team are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Mystery Creek in 12 months’ time, from Wednesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 15.







