Methven-based artist Hannah Kidd is the judge of this year's Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award.

A total of 26 artists from across New Zealand have been named as finalists for the Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award. The annual competition challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, the award is now in its 26th year and is recognised as a celebration of true ingenuity.

The artworks are chosen via a blind-judging process which keeps entrant identities confidential from the 2023 judge, sculptor Hannah Kidd (Ngaati Toa). Based in Methven, Kidd is renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel which have been exhibited around the world.

“The nature of No 8 wire lends itself to be formed from its original purpose into an array of unique and imaginative constructs. The entries in this year’s competition have not disappointed,” says Kidd.

“Judging from images online is a good start, but I’m thoroughly looking forward to seeing the finalists’ works in real life.”

Chair of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society Jenni Vernon says she is delighted to see the Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award back as part of the lead-up to the Fieldays in June.

“Recognising and rewarding NZ creativity is important. Not only is the artwork inspiring but the stories behind the completed pieces are so individual. I am really looking forward to be able to make a chairperson’s choice!”

The winner of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award will receive a cash prize of $7000. Prizes of $1000 and $500 are presented for the second- and third-place winners respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice and Chair’s Choice.

The 16 finalists’ works will be available to view and purchase in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 26 May.

The Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award finalists are:

Dagmar Elliott

Teuila Fatupaito

Helen Fuller

Tony Gray

Jevon Howe

Asaki Kajima

John McKenzie

Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole

Heather Olesen

Susan Rhodes

Ricks Terstappen (two works)

Tira

Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin

Dinah and Mark Walker

Yasmin Yussofasmin

Waikato Creative Stitchers (Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell)

2023 competition details:

Winners announced/award ceremony: Thursday May 25

Exhibition: Friday May 26 to Sunday July 2

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am to 5pm.



