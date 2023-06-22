The Waikato Creative Stitchers Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, and Katherine Fell won the Fieldays No 8 Wire People's Choice Award for their work 'The Gate'. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

It’s a stitch-up: The collaborative work The Gate by the Waikato Creative Stitchers has won the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award.

The Waikato Creative Stitchers, Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, and Katherine Fell, created their sculpture by using a variety of traditional and contemporary stitching techniques displayed on an adapted farm gate.

Speaking on the group’s behalf, Wilson said they were absolutely thrilled to hear about their win.

“This collaborative piece has been so much fun to work on, with each of us contributing slightly different stitch or textile techniques, but melding into a cohesive work.”

Made from upcycled totara battens and the ubiquitous No 8 wire, the textile components of The Gate were created from natural fibres such as wool, cotton, and jute.

The artists’ statement accompanying the work describes it as a reflection of the farming practices of reuse and recycling utilised by communities both past and present.

The Gate by Waikato Creative Stitchers. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Now in its 26th year, the annual No.8 Wire Art Award competition challenges artists to transform the iconic farming product No 8 wire into art and compete for a share of nearly $10,000 in prizes.

The competition is hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society (NZNFS).

While the other 2023 winners were already crowned in May by guest judge Hannah Kidd, the People’s Choice Award winner is determined by visitors to the No 8 Wire Art Award exhibition who vote for their favourite piece.

Kidd selected Connectivity by Hawke’s Bay artist Ricks Terstappen as the winner of the first prize.

The second prize was awarded to Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin, of Helensville, for their piece Cyclonic and third place went to John McKenzie of Te Aroha for 641E9372.

Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award guest judge 2023 Hannah Kidd (pictured) selected Connectivity by Hawke's Bay artist Ricks Terstappen as this year's winner. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s Board chairwoman Jenni Vernon selected In Case of Emergency... Break Glass by Heather Olesen, of Morrinsville for the Chair’s Choice Award.

The artworks of all 15 award finalists are on display until Sunday, July 2 at ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, 120 Victoria St, in Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Entry is free and all works are for sale.

For more information about the competition, visit waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire.

