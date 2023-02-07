Fieldays first revs up big donation to Rural Support Trust

A Fieldays first - a tractor racing experience that put visitors into the driver's seat. Photo / Kate Durie

Engines were revving and mud was flying as spectators sat on the banks of Fieldays 2022 watching competitors race against the clock, all in the name of the Rural Support Trust.

The handing over of the cheque to the Rural Support Trust’s chairperson Neil Bateup happened last week and New Zealand National Fieldays Society Chief Executive Peter Nation was delighted to have raised $4500 towards the trust’s critical work.

“Mental health is a big area of concern in rural communities and people often don’t know where or who to turn when things get tough. The work that the Rural Support Trust does is vital,” said Nation. “Also given what rural communities have had to endure this past week with the weather, makes the work Neil and his team do so important.”

The money was raised through a first at Fieldays, the Tractor Racing Experience supported by Ag Drive who quickly stepped in and modified the much-loved annual tractor pull competition, offering visitors the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of two identical tractors. Without the efforts of Andre Syben and his team of skilled instructors, this event would have not happened.

Fieldays visitors were able to sit alongside Ag Drive instructors, and the hardcore competitors’ times were tallied, with the fastest participants’ time being crowned the day’s winner!

From left: Neil Bateup (RST) Janine Peters (Ag Drive) and Peter Nation (NZNFS). Photo / Supplied

“It’s not hard to have fun when you’re behind the wheel of a 200hpCase IH tractor racing your mates,” said Nation. “The Ag Drive team were amazing; they gave their time and expertise and it was a real thrill for people to get this opportunity”.

Rural Support Trust is a not-for-profit network of regional trusts that provide free and confidential assistance to rural people facing challenges in everyday rural life.

The trust is made up of farmers and those with a good understanding of rural life, acknowledging that there are often ups and downs, and the farming community face many stressors around health and wellbeing, financial pressures, animal welfare, employment matters and adverse events.

“It is great to be able to make a donation to the Rural Support Trust. But we also want to start conversations about rural life, which is an important part of Fieldays providing an event for farmers to take a break and get off the farm,” said Nation.

Fieldays organisers also provided the trust a site in the Hauora Taiwhenua Health and Wellbeing Hub, giving visitors the opportunity to stop by and chat with the trust’s coordinators. “There’s real value in having people on the ground, getting in front of our farmers and sharing experiences,” said Nation.

Fieldays is returning to its traditional winter dates this year, running June 14 to 17.

Fieldays, at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton, is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere. Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors.

Fieldays is run by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing primary industries.

For more information head to www.fieldays.co.nz.