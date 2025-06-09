“It becomes your place. A space for connection, celebration and tradition.”

More than 1200 exhibitors will open their doors from Wednesday to Saturday for Fieldays 2025. Photo / Stephen Barker

As the global agricultural sector addresses challenges such as sustainability and food chain management, Beagley said the technical solutions on display at Fieldays will become increasingly important.

Returning for its second year, the Fieldays Rural Advocacy Hub, in collaboration with Federated Farmers, will host Government ministers who are scheduled to speak in the Hub during the week, addressing concerns of the country’s farmers and rural communities.

The recent Government Budget tax incentive on new farm machinery will be a topic of discussion for farmers, manufacturers, tradespeople, and other business owners, who can now purchase machinery, tools, vehicles, or technology and immediately deduct 20% of that cost from their taxable income.

“Hopefully, we will see those who put off purchasing big-ticket items like tractors and heavy machinery equipment using Fieldays as an opportunity to make those purchases,” Beagley said.

Other returning Fieldays Hubs include the Forestry Hub, the Careers and Education Hub, the Innovation Hub, and the Hauora Taiwhenua Health and the Wellbeing Hub.

The Hubs join the new initiatives such as Fieldays Tent Talks in association with the University of Waikato, the Fieldays Drone Zone and the Fieldays Sector Spotlight on wool.

Forestry, wool, politics, drones, health and fun are in store for the thousands of visitors expected to swarm Mystery Creek this week for Fieldays 2025. Photo / Stephen Barker

“These new initiatives are an exciting addition to the schedule,” Beagley said.

“We are always looking at ways to continually evolve the event and offer new opportunities for visitors to engage with the event while they are on site”.

For families heading to Mystery Creek, they can check out the Fieldays Family Fun Zone in the Heritage Village, the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing and the One Big Dig activity, which will run on the hour from 10am to 4pm daily at the Village Green, backed by One NZ.

“Super Saturday is also back, encouraging exhibitors to deliver unbeatable prices and exclusive Fieldays-only offers on the last day,” Beagley said.

Visitors can view the 50th Fieldays Tractor Pull competition, in association with PTS Logistics, from a prime vantage point in the Little George Pop-Up Bar or head next door to the Fieldays fencing competitions.

Beagley said planning travel to Fieldays is recommended and by taking the free bus or using Park and Ride options, visitors can help reduce the event’s carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion.

For those travelling by car, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will monitor traffic around the event and provide updates online.

Mobility parking will be available through Gate Two for CCS Mobility Parking Permit holders.