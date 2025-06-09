Advertisement
Fieldays 2025: More than 1200 exhibitors to open doors at Mystery Creek

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

The Country host Jamie Mackay talks about agricultural business and what to expect from Fieldays. Video / Herald NOW

Forestry, wool, politics, drones, health and fun are in store for the thousands of visitors expected to swarm Mystery Creek this week for Fieldays 2025.

More than 1200 exhibitors will open their doors from Wednesday to Saturday, offering equipment and solutions from leading agricultural manufacturers.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society

