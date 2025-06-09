“We are thrilled to welcome the delegation of German companies exhibiting at Fieldays,” Lindroos said.

“This milestone highlights the strength of our growing relationship and aims to foster long-term partnerships.”

Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell said while several German companies such as Stihl and Würth had been exhibitors “by themselves” for a couple of years, having a German Pavilion was new.

“We have been talking for three years about having a German Pavilion at Fieldays,” Chappell said.

“They do it all around the world, but never in New Zealand.

“We are really happy that it’s happening this year.”

Chappell said globalisation was a key pillar for Fieldays.

“We not only want to be showcasing New Zealand to the world, but also bringing the world to New Zealand.

“Germany is among the leaders in ... agritech, so [having the German Pavilion] will be great to showcase German technology to a New Zealand audience ... and provide opportunities to collaborate.”

Chappell said he hoped the German Pavilion would become a “long-term thing” and confirmed conversations had already started to bring the pavilion back next year.

Meanwhile, returning international exhibitors include Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s export agency and exhibitors from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and South Korea.

“We’re also expecting a large number of international visitors, including student delegates from Oklahoma State University,” Lindroos said.

The New Zealand International Business Centre will provide access to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and other government agencies, helping delegates and businesses understand New Zealand trade regulations and the support available for international companies.

The centre will also host a range of seminars, including “Agritech in Latin America” and “New Zealand’s Role in International Food Security and Beyond”.

Other Fieldays initiatives this year include the new Fieldays Tent Talks in association with the University of Waikato, the Fieldays Drone Zone, the Red Bull Cut It lawnmower racing and the Fieldays Sector Spotlight – It’s Wool.

Fieldays will take place from Wednesday until Saturday at Mystery Creek, providing a platform for the exchange of business, ideas and innovations in New Zealand and around the world.

For more information about Fieldays and the New Zealand International Business Centre, visit fieldays.co.nz.