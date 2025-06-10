Lansdaal still remembers her first Fieldays.

“We got balloons. I was probably four or five,” Lansdaal said.

Christine Lansdaal, 60, has only missed one Fieldays since she was four years old. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“Our parents came every year and then our kids came every year and now the grandkids are coming.”

Lansdaal said the tractor pull was a family favourite event.

“We don’t see much. We just hang around with the kids. They look at the tractors and all the machinery.”

Graeme Milne said this was his 31st time at Fieldays.

“It’s a great event,” Milne said.

“I only live five minutes across the river so it’s easy.

“The agricultural economy is coming up, so that’s good.”

Milne said he was looking at vehicles this year.

Maliana Brown sang the national anthem at the opening ceremony of Fieldays 2025. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Maliana Brown, 18, led the national anthem as flags were raised at the Fieldays 2025 opening ceremony.

“It was pretty cool to be singing something in my own language for an event as big as this.

“I loved it. I loved every moment of being up there.”

Brown said this was her second time at Fieldays.

“The first time was with my koro when he was with KiwiRail.”

Ngāti Hauā led the 7.30am opening ceremony, as crowds of Fieldays visitors gathered outside the gates.

Crowds queued in the fog, some from as early as 6am, for the opening of Fieldays 2025 at Mystery Creek, Waikato.

Jenni Vernon, New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s first female president, said the event was about bringing town and country communities together.

“It is a place where all our visitors can experience cutting-edge agricultural technology, innovation and insightful discussions while also celebrating our authentic rural community.”

Vernon highlighted new initiatives such as the Field Day 10 talks in association with the University of Waikato, Field Day’s drone zone and the sector spotlight on wool.

But Vernon said the event was “not just a platform for future solutions and sealing deals”.

“[Fieldays] also recognises the importance of the social and entertainment side of being here.

“This year, we have some extra activities for that.”

Vernon encouraged visitors to visit the family fun zone, Heritage village and enjoy watching the lawnmower racing event and Fieldays’ 50th annual tractor pull.

In her speech to guests at the events opening ceremony, Vernon, who had just come from feeding event volunteers, said the event was all for the attendees.

“All those lovely people out there [they are] what Fieldays is all about.”

Agriculture, Forestry and Trade Minister Todd McClay at the opening of Fieldays 2025. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Agriculture, Trade and Forestry Minister Todd McClay thanked the “many thousands” of volunteers behind the event.

“They do such an amazing job.”

McClay also thanked the ambassadors of Japan and Ireland for coming to Fieldays.

“It’s good to be here.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.