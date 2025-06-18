A drone in action at Fieldays 2025 Drone Zone. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
“Technology has come so far.”
These were words repeatedly heard at Fieldays’ first Drone Zone, a space where various manufacturers and businesses were given the opportunity to showcase how drones are revolutionising farming and fishing.
According to exhibitor DJI Agriculture’s latest report, over 300,000 of its drones operate globally, treating500 million hectares of farmland around the world.
Agricultural Drone Association president Craig Simpson has been in the drone industry for five years. He says it’s in an exciting phase.
“When we first started out they were quite small drones. They were good and they proved a point but they weren’t actually replacing any other equipment,” Simpson told the Herald.