Power Farming took out the Fieldays 2023 Best Outdoor Site exceeding 400 square meters award and Supreme Site Award. Photo / New Zealand National Fieldays Society

Power Farming took out the Fieldays 2023 Best Outdoor Site exceeding 400 square meters award and Supreme Site Award. Photo / New Zealand National Fieldays Society

Farm machinery business Power Farming stood out at this year’s Fieldays Site Awards taking home two accolades.

The Morrinsville-based business won the Supreme Site Award and the Best Outdoor Site exceeding 400 square meters.

The anonymous judges were looking at criteria like overall attractiveness, innovative site design, recognisable branding, customer engagement and outstanding features to crown the winners in the five categories.

Apart from Power Farming, tiny home company Podlife of Whakatane, Allflex MSD Animal Health, Hamilton-based industry organisation DairyNZ and South Island-based homeware manufacturer Pure by the Barrelman also took out awards.

Podlife won the award for the Best Outdoor Site under 200sq m, MSD Animal Health won the Best Outdoor Site - 200-400sq m, DairyNZ secured the title for the Best Indoor Site and Pure took out the Commitment to Sustainability Award.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chairwoman Jenni Vernon says a lot of effort goes into all sites.

Power Farming executive director Brett Maber (right) with his father Geoff. Photo / Power Farming

“People just walk in here for a day, they do not see the weeks and weeks of effort and the commitment to these sort of awards,” Vernon says.

This year marks a significant milestone for Power Farming as they celebrate their 75th year in business, with 53 of those years having exhibited at Fieldays. To commemorate this achievement, the entire team adorned the original-style workwear worn by their predecessors, emphasising the company’s rich history.

Fieldays Site Awards coordinator David Natzke says: “It was great to see that the entire site had been designed with the history and story of this three-generational family business and their loyal customer base.”

Vernon adds: “[Power Farming] got a new location [this year], a lovely site, they’ve taken full advantage of it. You can walk right around, nearly a 360-degree area and of course that makes it way better for the customer interaction, connecting and engaging, so congratulations.”

PURE by The Barrelman, of Waikuku, South Island, won the 2023 Fieldays Commitment to Sustainability Site Award. Photo / New Zealand National Fieldays Society

On their Facebook page, Power Farming say they are “so proud” to have taken out the awards.

“Thanks to our team for putting their A-Game into this site, a lot of passion and hard work.”

Power Farming was founded by Laurie Maber in 1948 as Maber Motors which sold and serviced tractors. Over the years Maber Motors expanded to three retail branches before Laurie’s son Geoff formed a separate wholesale company - Power Farming - to distribute Iseki tractors in New Zealand.

Currently, Power Farming employs around 380 people and serves a customer base spread over New Zealand, Australia and the US. Last year, the company also started a new rugby tournament for Waikato schools, the Power Farming Cup, to fill the gap left by the end of Gwynne Shield competition.

Fieldays is still on today and tomorrow, so there is plenty of time to check out the award-winning sites and catch up with the latest and greatest from the primary industries.