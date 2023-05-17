Steve Chappell (middle) discusses an Innovation Award entry in the Fieldays Innovation Hub last year.

Nominations for the 2023 Fieldays Innovation Awards are closed as the organisers announce the 49 finalists across its three categories of Prototype, Early-Stage, and Growth and Scale.

The Innovation Awards are an opportunity to showcase an idea or innovation from across the primary sector and are judged by a panel of 15 experts.

Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell says the awards have been the launchpad for plenty of unique, global-quality, innovative solutions over the years, and this year is no different.

“It’s fantastic to see entries of such a high calibre again in the award’s 55th year. All of the finalists have demonstrated impressive innovation and commitment to the agricultural industry.”

The finalists range from individuals, local Waikato companies, and New Zealand-based global businesses, to entries from the UK, Australia, USA and Switzerland.

Innovations include solutions to help the cyclone response, health and safety on farms, and artificial intelligence farm support. The global financial crisis has also been on the mind of innovators with practical solutions being sought for better efficiency and ways to combat labour shortages.

There are 25 finalists in the Prototype category, of which three are also in the running for the Young Innovator of the Year award for entrants aged 19 and under.

The Early-Stage category, which recognises a primary industry product or service that hasn’t been commercialised for more than 12 months, has seen 16 finalists chosen.

In the Growth & Scale category, which is designed to recognise successful innovation products or services looking to grow through new markets, exports, or increased supply chain, there are eight finalists.

This year, award winners will be in for a share of a total prize package of more than $60,000. The winners will be announced at a special function during Fieldays.

The finalists’ entries can be viewed at the Fieldays Innovation Hub at Mystery Creek between June 14 and 17. For more information visit Fieldays.co.nz.

Finalists

● Growth & Scale

Ag-drive (UK)

CNH Industrial

HALO Systems

Koru Diagnostics

smaXtec

Springarm Products

Levno

Wilderlab NZ

● Early-Stage

5th Biz Agri

Agilis Vets

Agriscore

Bovonic

FARM MEDIX

Feed Finder

Hemprino

Nanobubble Agritech

Perkinz (x2)

REM Analytics

Rewild

Verdi New Zealand

Aimer Farming

Chillerman

Waiora Research/eClean

● Prototype

ABMAN

AgriAI

AgriSea NZ

Alps2Ocean Foods Tapui

Bactosure

DairyNZ (x6)

Delta Waterways

EMNZ

Landkind

Pivotal Innovations

SPS Automation

St Paul’s Collegiate School (x3)

TC Fence Systems

Tokaora Diagnostics

XOVR Bikes

Gallagher Group

Ravensdown

Waikato Milking Systems