Fieldays returns to its winter dates. Photo / Brad Markham

It’s back to gumboots and beanies as Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event, opens its gates tomorrow, celebrating its 55th year, and the return to its regular winter spot.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Mystery Creek will be a vibrant hub for all things agriculture, allowing for a global exchange of ideas and innovations.

NZ National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says exhibitors have been preparing themselves and their sites over the past few weeks to showcase their latest products and services and, importantly, reconnect with their customers and make new ones.

“There are some monumental [site] builds this year, which serves as a testament to the growth and resilience of the agricultural industry.”

Nation says Fieldays 2023 is ready to welcome back international participants eager to learn about New Zealand innovation and agriculture after post-Covid travel restrictions.

“With its reputation for showcasing cutting-edge farming technology, innovative agricultural practices, and a vibrant marketplace, Fieldays offers a unique platform for international visitors to engage with the latest advancements in the agricultural sector and foster valuable connections with a diverse range of stakeholders, making it an ideal networking hub for those seeking global collaborations and business opportunities.”

Apart from overseas delegates and businesses present at Fieldays, there are also dedicated New Zealand exhibitors catering to the growing interest of overseas visitors.

The New Zealand International Business Centre will be offering a range of services tailored to international visitors, and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise – Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE) will also have a focus on fostering cross-border collaborations.

NZTE will be at Fieldays connecting with agritech businesses, hosting visitors and events including networking sessions where participants can connect with potential partners, explore joint ventures, and forge business relationships.

“This iconic New Zealand event is a celebration of the resilience and dynamism of the agricultural sector. As we come together once again, let us embrace this opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of farming,” Nation says.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming people back to Fieldays this year for an unforgettable experience, whether it’s their first time or their 55th.”

A full list of exhibitors and a pocket guide to Fieldays can be found on the Fieldays App.

Fieldays, based on a 114ha site 10 minutes from Hamilton, is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere. The event is run by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.

Tickets are available online at www.fieldays.co.nz