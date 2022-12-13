The proposed design for an $8 million roundabout where SH23 and SH39 meet in Whatawhata. Image / Waka Kotahi.

There is still time to have your say on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s proposal to construct a roundabout where State Highway 23 and State Highway 39 meet in Whatawhata, west of Hamilton on the road to Raglan.

The consultation follows community calls for improvements to the high-risk intersection. Waka Kotahi recommends the current intersection be replaced with a roundabout to increase safety and reduce crashes.

The intersection has been identified as high-risk due to a large number of crashes over the years. From 2015 to 2022 the site saw 33 recorded crashes, three of which caused serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, says there are several safety issues at this intersection, including the road layout. There is also an increasing number of heavy trucks driving through there, and more traffic in general.

“The community has been asking for change at this site for a number of years and we are pleased to be at a point where we can now share our proposal with them,” Wilton said.

“We think a roundabout is the best approach to improving safety at this intersection, but we want community feedback on this to see if it has support, or if there are other ideas and alternatives we need to consider at this early stage.”

People can have their say by emailing feedback to waikato.projects@nzta.govt.nz. Submissions close at 5pm on Friday, December 23.

Wilton said the benefits of the project included greater safety for all road users, improved pedestrian access and upgraded stormwater management.

Subject to funding, construction on the $8 million project could start in mid-2023.

The safety improvements are being delivered as part of Road to Zero, New Zealand’s road safety strategy. More information on the project can be found here.



